JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.60 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €3.60 ($4.04) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.80 ($4.27).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

