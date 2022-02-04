Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NXST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.08. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,652 shares of company stock worth $88,713,879 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

