PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.