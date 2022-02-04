Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director M Michele Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,410 shares of company stock worth $36,122,251. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

