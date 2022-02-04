Citigroup Lowers Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to Neutral

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SUN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of SUN opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $46.95.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

