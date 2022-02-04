CertiK (CTK) Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $89.20 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.56 or 0.07347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,582.98 or 1.00025998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054522 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,236,905 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

