Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Trading Down 3.9%

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 7,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 4,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Ltd. engages in manufacturing and selling of explosives, fertilisers and industrial chemicals. The company operates through businesses: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Corporate. The Asia Pacific business operates through five segments: Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Fertilisers Elimination, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific and Asia Pacific Eliminations.

