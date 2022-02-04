PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Shares Down 4.5%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 8,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 29,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for PT Astra International Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Astra International Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.