Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Shares Up 8.5%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) shot up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 1,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

