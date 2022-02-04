Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Shares Down 0.8%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 65,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 104,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.15 ($0.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.62. The stock has a market cap of £50.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts products, signage formats, or videos into content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

