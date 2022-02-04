Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 4.2%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.37). 200,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 449,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.38).

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.54.

About Mkango Resources (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.