TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.20 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 93.20 ($1.25). Approximately 96,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 204,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.80 ($1.27).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.97.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.