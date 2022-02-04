Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Shares Down 0%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s share price fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.66.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.