Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.72.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

