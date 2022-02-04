CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

CCMP stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 526,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

