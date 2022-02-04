Brokerages Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

CLMT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 70,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,105. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

