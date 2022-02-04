Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock remained flat at $$11.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

