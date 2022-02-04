Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.92 Million

Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce $772.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.18 million and the highest is $773.65 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $780.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 268,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,140. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

