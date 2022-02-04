Polker (PKR) Price Tops $0.0542 on Major Exchanges

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Polker has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $743,451.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.84 or 0.07128270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,231.97 or 0.99855498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,942,736 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

