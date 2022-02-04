Zacks: Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce $246.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.71 million to $259.23 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $116.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $907.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.71 million to $920.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

