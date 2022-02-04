Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0802 on Major Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00043132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00114558 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.