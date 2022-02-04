Zacks: Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.90 Million

Equities analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce sales of $219.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.70 million. Macerich reported sales of $194.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $848.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.10 million to $858.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $878.25 million, with estimates ranging from $876.20 million to $880.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 2,067,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. Macerich has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

