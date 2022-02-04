Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report $1.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 454,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,640. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

