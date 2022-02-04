Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report $1.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 454,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,640. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.