$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. VMware posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $12.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.97. 1,539,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

