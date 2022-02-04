$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.80. The company had a trading volume of 322,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

