ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce $134.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.21 million and the lowest is $130.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $121.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $488.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $558.98 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 873,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,859. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

