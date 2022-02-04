$8.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce $8.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $46.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 billion to $47.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.61 billion to $52.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $370.89. 893,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,482. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $298.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

