Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Issues Earnings Results

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 237,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,201. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.63. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $332.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNW. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $184,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

