Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

STT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46. State Street has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.