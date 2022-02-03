Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

STT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.46. State Street has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.