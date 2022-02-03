$4.47 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DISH Network by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in DISH Network by 65.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DISH Network by 116,419.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

