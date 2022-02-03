a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post $178.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.57 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $558.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.33 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $801.53 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $821.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover a.k.a. Brands.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKA shares. Cowen started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 180,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $856,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $514,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.