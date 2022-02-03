Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.53.

SWKS stock traded down $9.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.54. 3,762,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

