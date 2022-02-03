AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,323. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,143 shares of company stock valued at $21,041,023 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

