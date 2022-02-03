Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.18. 713,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,108. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

