Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $86.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,254. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
