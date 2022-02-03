Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675-1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,131. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

