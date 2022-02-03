Critical Comparison: HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) & Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB)

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and HUTCHMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -5,811.36% HUTCHMED N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and HUTCHMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.03 million N/A N/A HUTCHMED $227.98 million 19.55 -$125.73 million N/A N/A

Propanc Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUTCHMED.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of HUTCHMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Propanc Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Propanc Biopharma and HUTCHMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A HUTCHMED 0 1 3 0 2.75

HUTCHMED has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.90%. Given HUTCHMED’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUTCHMED is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUTCHMED has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HUTCHMED beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products. The company is developing Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and clear cell renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors. It also develops Surufatinib, an inhibitor for neuroendocrine tumors (NET), pancreatic NET, non-pancreatic NET, biliary tract cancer, sarcoma, neuroendocrine neoplasm, esophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, GC, thyroid cancer, EMC, NSCLC, and solid tumors; HMPL-523, an inhibitor for indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), B-cell malignancies, and immune thrombocytopenic purpura; and HMPL-689 for indolent non-Hodgkin's, follicular, marginal zone, mantle cell, diffuse large B cell, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic, and Hodgkin's lymphoma. The company is developing HMPL-453, an inhibitor for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma; HMPL-306, an inhibitor for hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; HMPL-295 for solid tumors; and HMPL-813 and HMPL-309 EGFR inhibitors. HUTCHMED (China) Limited has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB (publ), Lilly (Shanghai) Management Company Limited, BeiGene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Inc., Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd., and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech Limited and changed its name to HUTCHMED (China) Limited in May 2021. HUTCHMED (China) Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

