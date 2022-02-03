Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,076,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,716,637. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

