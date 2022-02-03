Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

PFIS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 10,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,149. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $354.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

