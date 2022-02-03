Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%.
PFIS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 10,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,149. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $354.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.
About Peoples Financial Services
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
