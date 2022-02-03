Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.87 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:DLB traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 433,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,840. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.20. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

