Handshake (HNS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $304,364.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $93.89 million and $304,364.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,318.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.26 or 0.07200828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00293961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00745244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00074088 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00398964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00240273 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 463,025,486 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

