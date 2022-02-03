$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Align Technology reported sales of $894.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.33.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $503.31. 1,889,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $640.52. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

