$164.02 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to report sales of $164.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $168.03 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $655.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $680.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $664.45 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $692.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.80. 315,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

