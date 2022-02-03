Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

CERN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,495. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $93.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

