Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,465. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

