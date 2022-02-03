Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.29 Million

Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report $184.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.10 million. Avalara posted sales of $144.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $846.51 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.71.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Avalara by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR traded down $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,767. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. Avalara has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

