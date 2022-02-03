Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $569.37 Million

Analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report $569.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $588.41 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $441.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 626,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,816. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 45.84%.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.