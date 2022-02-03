Newton Coin Project Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 78.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $1,840.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.