$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.64 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.02. 4,452,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,524. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

