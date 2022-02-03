Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

